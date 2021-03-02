Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch sees very first discount to $42.50

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch at $42.49 shipped. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen on the recent release. Geared towards supplementing your Nintendo Switch with Bluetooth, this Twelve South AirFly plugs right into its headphone jack and transmits audio to AirPods or whatever other device you want to use while exploring Hyrule or diving into any other titles. Charging over USB-C, it sports 16-hour battery life alongside a compact design that won’t get in the way during gameplay sessions. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If the more compact design and general Nintendo Switch accompaniment isn’t doing it for you, opt for the AirFly Classic at $30 to save even more. You’ll enjoy much of the same functionality noted above, just in a more affordable package that’s designed to work with a whole host of devices. Just don’t expect it to be as convenient when enjoying on-the-go Switch gaming.

And speaking of Twelve South deals, those looking to refresh their workstations should check out this roundup of Mac stands, USB-C hubs, and more from $20. Then go check out the new leather SurfaceSnap before diving into the discount we spotted earlier this morning on HORI’s Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro at an all-time low of $39.50.

Twelve South AirFly for Switch features:

Use your wireless headphones with Switch so your partner can watch TV or read in peace while you get into an insane brawl on Super Smash Bros. sing AirFly to pair your Switch with Bluetooth headphones means you can play Breath of the Wild on your morning commute or triple-jump through the Mushroom Kingdom on a flight without bothering the people next to you.

