Score the Mpow Selfie Stick/Tripod LED Ring Light bundle + wireless remote for $12 (40% off)

AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesMpow
40% off $12

Mpow Global (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Selfie Stick LED Ring Light bundle for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use code LNW3GJCH at checkout. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 40% off and among the lowest prices we ever tracked. Whether it’s just for fun or to make your TikTok content even more professional-looking, today’s offer is worth a closer look. This setup combines an adjustable ring light with a universal smartphone holder and the extendable, dual-function tripod/selfie stick. Made of “high-grade aluminum alloy,” the tripod expands from 7.7-inches to a 29.3-inch selfie stick. The ring light has three modes (white, warm, and natural) as well as three brightness levels, a 1200mAh built-in battery, and a wireless remote Bluetooth shutter control that can be triggered from 33-feet away. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

When it comes to ring lights in the sub $12 category, it’s hard to recommend anything over the Mpow model above. This one comes in at $10 and carries solid ratings, but is a less capable option that includes a wired remote and a less versatile tripod. All things considered, most of the options in this price range don’t even include the tripod on Amazon, so jump in now if you’re looking for a simple solution that doesn’t cost much more than a couple lattes. 

The home lighting deals don’t stop there though. We also have notable offers available on this 33-foot RGB Bluetooth light strip kit, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Lights, and more. Just make sure to check out the new ring lights from IKEA and Elgato’s first-ever Light Strip to upgrade your streaming setup. Stay locked to our Green Deals hub for additional offers everyday of the work week as well.

More on the Mpow Selfie Stick LED Ring Light Bundle:

The light provides 3 lighting modes (White, Warm, Natural). Further, each mode has 3 brightness levels to choose from (9 settings), You can choose any option in between if there’s a perfect setting. whether you’re taking selfies, makeup, or live streaming, this light can brighten up your face in dim lighting conditions ( Long Press 2s to turn on, Short Press 1s to adjust the lighting brightness mode, Long Press 3s to power off)

