Amazon will ship this 33-ft. RGB Bluetooth light strip kit to you for $17.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon
30% off $17.50

efriend (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Bligli 32.8-foot LED Bluetooth RGB Light Strip for $17.48 Prime shipped when the on-page 30% coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s nearly $8 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by over $2. Not only is this LED strip ready to add some vibrancy to your space, it’s able to be controlled using a smartphone over Bluetooth. Yet another way to tweak settings is with the included remote control, making this a great option for kids who do not yet own a smartphone or tablet. This unit spans a total of 32.8-feet, features a music mode, and supports 16 million different colors. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If a bedside lamp will satisfy you or your child’s needs, check out this VAVA LED Bedside Lamp for $8 when clipping the on-page coupon. This offer is actually one of the other deals we spotted earlier today. There are seven different colors to choose from alongside 14 different brightness settings. Learn more about it right here.

Want something within the Philips Hue ecosystem? If so, we’ve got you covered with a fresh batch of discounts on Bluetooth lightstrips, outdoor floodlights, and more from $42. While these offers will be pricer than anything you’ll find above, it’s to be expected given the fact that Philips Hue is one of the most respected smart home lighting solutions out there.

Bligli 32.8-foot Bluetooth Light Strip features:

Our dimmable led strip lights have 16 million colors available and 28 speed adjustable lighting mode (like static, flash, fade, gradual change and more), you can set the strip lights to lower brightness for sleep and higher brightness for lighting, 20m control range means you can set the bluetooth light strips even in another room or outside your house.

Just $15 gets you three months of SiriusXM Premiere Str...
Control COSORI’s smart Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven ...
Brydge Stone II USB-C Dock props up your MacBook at a n...
meross 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug strikes new low at u...
Pictek’s wireless PlayStation 4 controller sports...
eufy Apple Health smart scales supplement your fitness ...
SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundles have everythin...
Amazon’s new Xbox Alexa app lets the TV tap into ...
