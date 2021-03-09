FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Klipsch’s waterproof T5 II Sport Earbuds return to all-time low at $179 (Save 22%)

-
AmazonHeadphonesklipsch
Reg. $229 $179

Amazon offers the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $179 shipped in a variety of styles. Down from the $229 price you’d typically pay, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the third discount to date. As one of Klipsch’s latest true wireless earbuds, the new Sport model delivers IP67 water-resistant design alongside memory foam ear tips and other features that make them ideal workout companions. You’ll also benefit from 8-hour battery life which jumps up to 24 thanks to the USB-C charging case which has a rugged design to match the earbuds themselves. Transparency mode completes the package here. Rated 4/5 stars from over 215 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the Klipsch sound quality can save even more by going with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds at $41. You’ll still be enjoying the true wireless design noted above, just without the added transparency mode features or rugged design. Over 61,000 customers however have agreed upon a 4.3/5 star rating.

Then don’t forget about the ongoing Sony audio sale at Amazon right now that’s discounting everything from its popular XM3 ANC earbuds to portable Bluetooth speakers and more from $35. With as much as 50% in savings to be had, these offers are worth a look alongside everything else in our headphones guide.

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds feature:

The same advanced acoustic engineering and industrial design from our legendary home theater speakers provide the performance, voice and design for the T5 II Series earphones. They are engineered for pure performance and designed to be the best sounding most comfortable earphones on Earth and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

klipsch

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker’s eufy Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera falls...
Refresh your setup in Amazon’s kitchenware sale f...
Don’t pay the Theragun premium, this TaoTronics m...
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant d...
Logitech Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folios falls to as l...
OnePlus 8T sees $149 price cut to new Amazon low at $60...
Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad returns to Amazon low f...
Govee’s adjustable LED floor lamp has four color ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds return to all-time lows from $100 (Save up to 50%)

From $100 Learn More
Up to $81 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds return to all-time low at $49 shipped

$49 Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic takes 50% off spring styles + extra 60% off clearance from $10

+ 60% off Learn More
22% off

Anker’s eufy Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera falls to $40 (Save 22%), more from $36

From $36 Learn More
20% off

Refresh your setup in Amazon’s kitchenware sale from $66.50: Cold press juicers, mixers, more

$66.50+ Learn More
Reg. $130

Don’t pay the Theragun premium, this TaoTronics massage gun is $80 (Save 38%)

$80 Learn More
60% off

Kershaw folding knives and SOG multi-tools now up to 60% off with deals from $12.50

$12.50+ Learn More
Save $25

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant display at $155 (Save $25), more

From $129 Learn More