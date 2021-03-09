Klipsch’s waterproof T5 II Sport Earbuds return to all-time low at $179 (Save 22%)

Amazon offers the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $179 shipped in a variety of styles. Down from the $229 price you’d typically pay, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the third discount to date. As one of Klipsch’s latest true wireless earbuds, the new Sport model delivers IP67 water-resistant design alongside memory foam ear tips and other features that make them ideal workout companions. You’ll also benefit from 8-hour battery life which jumps up to 24 thanks to the USB-C charging case which has a rugged design to match the earbuds themselves. Transparency mode completes the package here. Rated 4/5 stars from over 215 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the Klipsch sound quality can save even more by going with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds at $41. You’ll still be enjoying the true wireless design noted above, just without the added transparency mode features or rugged design. Over 61,000 customers however have agreed upon a 4.3/5 star rating.

Then don’t forget about the ongoing Sony audio sale at Amazon right now that’s discounting everything from its popular XM3 ANC earbuds to portable Bluetooth speakers and more from $35. With as much as 50% in savings to be had, these offers are worth a look alongside everything else in our headphones guide.

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds feature:

The same advanced acoustic engineering and industrial design from our legendary home theater speakers provide the performance, voice and design for the T5 II Series earphones. They are engineered for pure performance and designed to be the best sounding most comfortable earphones on Earth and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound.

