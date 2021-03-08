FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s popular XM3 ANC earbuds return to $178, more from $35 (Save up to 50%)

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Sony Bluetooth earbuds, headphones, and speakers starting at $35 shipped. Our top pick is the Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds for $178. Typically fetching $228, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in over two months, and matches the third-best price to date. Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds leave the gate with “industry leading” noise canceling that pairs with 24-hours of battery life per charge. Alongside built-in touchpad controls, these true wireless earbuds also include an adaptive sound mode that round out the feature set to make them a compelling option. We found that to be the case in our hands-on review, and over 11,000 customers tend to agree having left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Sony audio deals include:

Those in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem will definitely want to check out the discount we spotted on the brand’s Buds Live at a new all-time low of $113. But then don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review of the just-released Marshall Mode II earbuds before diving into all of the price cuts in our headphones guide

Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds features:

Freedom perfected in a truly wireless design, with industry leading noise canceling powered by Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. Form meets function with up to 24 total hours of battery life with quick charging, touchpad controls, premium sound quality, and smart features like Wearing Detection and Quick Attention Mode.

