Google Pixel 3a XL falls to one of its best prices yet at $199

-
AndroidGoogle
Reg. $410+ $199

B&H currently offers the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $199 shipped. Down from its usual $479 going rate, you’ll currently pay $410 at Amazon with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $40, saving you 52% or more, and marking one of the best prices to date. Google’s Pixel 3a XL arrives with a 6-inch OLED display that’s powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 670 CPU. Plus, there’s a 12.2MP camera on the back as well as a rear fingerprint sensor. This model is locked to T-Mobile and Sprint plans. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings from the lead deal to protect the Pixel 3a XL with Google’s official Fabric Case for $19 at Amazon. This sleek case lives up to its name with a unique fabric-covered design that helps defend against drops, scrapes, and scratches. An interior microfiber lining adds extra protection, and support for Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Or just opt for the well-reviewed Spigen Liquid Crystal Case at $10 and call it a day.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find a collection of other price cuts to take advantage of, as well. This morning saw OnePlus 8T fall to a new all-time low at $149 off, which is joined by the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro at $400 off as well.

Google Pixel 3a XL features:

Capture and store a multitude of high-quality photos and videos with this Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone. The Titan M security chip provides protection against viruses and other threats, while the Quick Switch Adapter makes transferring contacts, texts and other media simple. This Google Pixel 3a XL smartphone features a long-lasting battery for extra convenience.

