OnePlus 8T sees $149 price cut to new Amazon low at $600

Amazon currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. Down from its usual $749 going rate, you’re saving $149 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $49 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Taking a more budget-friendly approach, the OnePlus 8T still packs plenty of flagship features like a 6.55-inch 120Hz display and 5G connectivity. Warp Charge technology nets you a “full day’s power” in just 15 minutes and around back you’ll find 48MP quad-camera array. To complete the package, OnePlus includes 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 190 customers and we found it to be the “best OnePlus smartphone to date” in our hands-on review. More details below.

With a new all-time low on the featured deal, you’ll have plenty of leftover cash to score some added protection for your new handset. That’s why picking up Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor Case at $13 is an easy recommendation with your savings thanks to its slim design that’ll still help keep your new OnePlus 8T scratch-free. Or if you think some extra protection would go a long ways, Spigen’s Tough Armor offering at $17 is worth a look, as well.

Over in our Android guide, we’re also still tracking plenty of other notable hardware discounted. A new all-time low has arrived on the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro at $400 off, but that’s alongside being able to save $200 on the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone and more.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

