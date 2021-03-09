FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kershaw folding knives and SOG multi-tools now up to 60% off with deals from $12.50

Today only, Woot is offering up to 60% off Kershaw and SOG folding knives, multi-tools, and more. One standout here is the Kershaw Brawler Folding Pocket Knife at $25.49 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly in the $33 range, today’s offer is within cents of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon over the last year and puts this Kershaw knife at the best price we can find. Great for outdoor adventures and your EDC, this model sports a 3-inch black oxide blade with a glass-filled nylon handle. That’s on top of the 4-position pocket clip, SpeedSafe assisted opening, liner lock, and the limited lifetime warranty from Kershaw. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,100 Amazon customers. More deals below from $12.50

More Kershaw and SOG knife/tool deals:

We are also still tracking a notable offer on Swiss+Tech’s 8-in-1 Mini Multitool at around 35% off. You can check out all of the details on that deal right here, just be sure to head over to our outdoor adventure guide for additional offers including this keychain Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool, the Zippo FireFast Torch, and more. 

More on the Kershaw Brawler Pocket Knife:

The Brawler starts with a modified tanto blade—a shape often found in tactical and rescue knives that may be required to punch through tough materials. The tanto is an ideal shape for these piercing tasks because there is plenty of metal to support the point, making it stronger than many other blade shapes.

