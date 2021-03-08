FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to your keychain (Save 44%)

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Key Ring Multi-Tool for $6.72 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 44% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’d like to have a multi-tool at your disposal but don’t want to give up a pocket, this compact solution is ready to attach to your keychain. You’ll stand to benefit from having screwdriver tips, pliers, wire cutters, wire strippers, wire crimpers, and a bottle opener. Swiss+Tech touts this offering as being “lightweight yet rugged.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab Nite Ize S-Biner MicroLock Key Holder at $5. It’s an S-shaped carabiner with that makes it easy to add or remove keys. It’s comprised of stainless steel and can fit several keys at once. More than 9,200 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And if you’d rather have a full-blown multi-tool instead of the lead deal, peek at the offer we’ve spotted on Swiss+Tech’s 8-in-1 solution. It’s down to $9.50 Prime shipped, a price that is the result of a 35% discount. Buyers will garner everything from needle-nose pliers and wire cutters to an LED flashlight, and more.

Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Key Ring Multi-Tool features:

  • Provides 24/7 pocket-sized readiness. Securely locks onto keychain or key ring
  • Screwdriver tips meet ANSI standards
  • Tool makes a great gift for men and also good for auto repair, camping, outdoors, hardware, hunting, or everyday use
  • Lightweight yet rugged
  • Great tool as a gift for men or women and also for camping, outdoors, auto or everyday use

