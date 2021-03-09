Today, Nimble is expanding its collection of charging accessories with a new lineup of GaN wall adapters, Lightning cables, and more. Straying from what we usually see in the iPhone accessory world, Nimble is mixing things up by incorporating as much recycled plastic into its new releases as possible. So alongside being able to take advantage of USB-C speeds and the like, there’s plenty of environmental consciousness bundled in to the brand’s latest releases as well. Head below for a closer look at all seven of the new Nimble recycled iPhone charging accessories.

Nimble debuts new recycled iPhone accessories

While you’ll find a collection of different accessories included in the latest batch of releases from Nimble, one thing that everything shares is an emphasis on being conscious of e-waste. Each one of the new unveils enters with a design that is comprised of at least 72% recycled materials including water bottles, plastics, and aluminum.

Across the collection of Nimble recycled iPhone accessories, you’ll find seven different offerings to expand your everyday carry or at-home charging setup. Headlining all of the releases are the new WALLY wall chargers that come in three different form factors. Leading the way is the flagship WALLY Pro that arrives with support for 60W USB-C GaN charging via its USB-C and USB-A ports. There’s also a built-in 10000mAh power bank that allows you to refuel on the go as well. Entering at the $99.95 price tag, this one will be launching later this spring.

From there, you’ll find both the standard and mini versions of WALLY chargers. Ditching the built-in power bank features, these arrive with as much as 65W charging speeds and multi-port designs. Like the Pro model, you’ll find all of the models are comprised of 72.5% post-consumer plastic. WALLY debuts at $59.95 and the Mini version is $19.95, both of which are now shipping.

There’s also a pair of new PowerKnit USB-C cables entering the lineup, as well. Available in both USB-C and Lightning terminations, the cords come wrapped in a durable kit design that helps them hold up over time. Both of the cords are entirely PVC-free, and if that wasn’t enough, are crafted from 100% recycled plastic bottles and aluminum cable heads. There’s also a MFi seal of approval to complete the package. Each of the USB-C and Lightning offerings entire with $19.95 and $24.95 price tags, respectively.





Last up, Nimble has a pair of two new power banks entering in its collection of recycled iPhone accessories. Kicking things off, the CHAMP portable charger arrives with a 10000mAh battery and a compact design that pairs with both USB-C and USB-A outputs for refueling your devices. A $49.95 price tag rounds out the package.

Then there’s the more capable CHAMP Pro that arrives at $99.95. This one packs a 20000mAh internal battery and arrives with 60W of USB-C power delivery to two different devices. Just like the lower-capacity version, both of these portable chargers are built from 72.5% post-consumer plastic.

Just about all of the new Nimble recycled iPhone accessories are now available for purchase directly from the brand’s online storefront.

