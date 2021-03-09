Nintendo Hot Wheels sets and collectibles from $15 Prime shipped for Mario Day (Reg. up to $80)

In celebration of Mario Day 2021, we are now tracking some notable Mario-themed Hot Wheels sets on sale at Amazon. One example here is the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Piranha Plant Slide Track Set for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. just make sure you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20 or so, this 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Ideal for Mario collector’s and kids alike, this track set is inspired by the Mario Kart series with a giant Piranha Plant obstacle and a Luigi die-cast car. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers and you’ll find the rest of the Hot Wheels Mario sets on sale below to complete the setup.

While much of the sets on sale today can be used as a standalone experience, they can also come together for an epic Mushroom Kingdom track set. But act fast, these deals are starting to sell out.

Mario Day Hot Wheels deals:

There are loads more Mario-themed toy sets and games, along with some of the best deals yet on the LEGO building kits, available right now. Dive into our ever-growing Mario Day 2021 roundup for even more.

More on the Hot Wheels Mario sets:

Kids will get revved up with these Mario Kart track sets (each sold separately) for awesome Hot Wheels fun!

Great gift idea for younger kids that are fans of the Mario Kart video games.

The Piranha Plant Slide play set comes with a Luigi die-cast kart, the Thwomp Ruins set includes a Mario die-cast kart and the Chain Chomp Challenge includes a Donkey Kong die-cast kart and Boo’s Spooky Sprint Track includes a haunting enemy Boo!

