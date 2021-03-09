Samsung’s LTE 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 is up to $100 off today at $180 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE 40mm for $179.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $279 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention at about $100 off. This is also the lowest price we can find and well under the current Best Buy listings. This unlocked LTE smartwatch is compatible with a wide-range of iOS and Android smartphones as well as providing a series of health stats for your daily workouts and metrics like heart rate monitoring and ECG readings. Add in the built-in sleep trackers, a battery that can “go for days on a single charge,” and the attractive round touchscreen, and you’re looking at a high-tech solution with a major discount. Rated 4+ stars from over 28,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to expand your investment here is with some additional watch bands. This 3-pack set provides some color options and a more business-focused look to offer up some alternatives to the more sporty included band. And there are plenty more where these came from right here.

We are also still tracking some notable deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup right here with deals starting from $249 and with $150+ in savings. Or forget the Android wearables and go with an Apple Watch. The Series 5 models are up to $300 off right now and the Apple Watch Series 6/SE is up to $250 off at Verizon.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE 40mm:

Get more out of every movement with the Galaxy Watch Active2. Its advanced sensors keep your pace on a jog, helping you better achieve your goals. It also automatically tracks your most popular activities, from cycling to swimming, and lets you manually track other exercises. Galaxy Watch Active2’s built-in sleep tracker offers valuable insights on how to get a better night’s sleep. It also monitors your stress level and helps you recenter with the integrated Calm app.

