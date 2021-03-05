FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $151 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at new lows from $249

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesFitness TrackerSamsung
Save $151 From $249

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $249 shipped for the 41mm style. You’ll also be able to bring home the 45mm version for $279. Marking new all-time lows in either case, today’s offers amount to $151 in savings and undercut our previous mentions by $1.

Centered around a circular OLED display, Samsung’s latest wearables deliver a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 5,500 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to bring some of that Samsung exercise tracking to your wrist is by going with the Galaxy Fit 2 at $59 instead. You’re trading in the smartwatch design found above for a more typical fitness tracker here, but will still enjoy many of the same perks including exercise and heart rate monitoring alongside up to 15-day battery life at a more affordable price point. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.

Those in the market for some more fitness-oriented smartwatches will want to dive into the collection of  discounts on Garmin’s latest offerings that are still live from yesterday. With price starting at $205, you’ll be able to score a new wearable at up to $100 off. Then be sure to check out Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch that measure sweat and hydration levels, as well as all of the markdowns in our sports and fitness guide.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Fitness Tracker Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

elago’s multi-angle M5 iPhone stand falls to new ...
Amazon JoyJolt glassware sale starts now from $10: Wine...
Amazon takes up to 80% off popular Kindle eBooks from $...
Score three Nike-style sport Apple Watch bands for just...
Insignia budget-friendly 4K smart TVs with Alexa up to ...
Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic delivers a built-in LED disp...
Best Buy discounts Beats Solo Pro, iPhone 12, much more...
eufy’s Touchscreen Smart Lock with fingerprint se...
Show More Comments

Related

$150 off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ on sale from $570 (Save up to $130), more starting at $220

From $220 Learn More
Reg. $17

elago’s multi-angle M5 iPhone stand falls to new all-time low at $13 (Save 24%)

$13 Learn More
30% off

adidas takes extra 30% off sale styles including popular shoes from just $15

From $15 Learn More
28% off

Amazon JoyJolt glassware sale starts now from $10: Wine glasses, espresso, cocktail sets, more

From $10 Learn More
80% off

Amazon takes up to 80% off popular Kindle eBooks from $1, today only

From $1 Learn More
Orig. $220

Winix 4-stage Air Purifier + Wi-Fi smartphone control now $70 (Refurb, Orig. $220)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $699

Save $200 on the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 Android Smartphone at $499

$499 Learn More
Reg. $200

TCL’s Fire TV Alto 8+ 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with built-in subwoofer now down at $75 (Reg. $200)

$75 Learn More