Save $151 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup at new lows from $249

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $249 shipped for the 41mm style. You’ll also be able to bring home the 45mm version for $279. Marking new all-time lows in either case, today’s offers amount to $151 in savings and undercut our previous mentions by $1.

Centered around a circular OLED display, Samsung’s latest wearables deliver a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 5,500 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to bring some of that Samsung exercise tracking to your wrist is by going with the Galaxy Fit 2 at $59 instead. You’re trading in the smartwatch design found above for a more typical fitness tracker here, but will still enjoy many of the same perks including exercise and heart rate monitoring alongside up to 15-day battery life at a more affordable price point. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.

Those in the market for some more fitness-oriented smartwatches will want to dive into the collection of discounts on Garmin’s latest offerings that are still live from yesterday. With price starting at $205, you’ll be able to score a new wearable at up to $100 off. Then be sure to check out Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch that measure sweat and hydration levels, as well as all of the markdowns in our sports and fitness guide.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

