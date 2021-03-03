Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off at Verizon + FREE 6-months of Fitness+

Verizon Wireless currently offers a pair Apple Watch Series 6 and SE promotions which when combined, can take up to $250 off your purchase. Those looking to pick up a new iPhone alongside an Apple Watch can save $150 over the 24-month service plan. Plus, anyone willing to trade-in a previous-generation Apple Watch can benefit from an additional $100 in savings. All of that adds up to score you one of Apple’s latest wearables for as little as $79.99. Verizon also throws in an extended 6-month Fitness+ subscription, as well.

Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Or go scoop up this rare discount on Nike’s official Sport Apple Watch Band at $30. That’s alongside an ongoing Apple Watch Series 5 sale with as much as $320 in savings to be had. Otherwise, be sure to check out all of the offers in our Apple guide for more.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

