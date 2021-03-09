Stream 3-months of Tidal HiFi with your family for just $3 (Save $64)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Buy is offering a 3-month Tidal HiFi Family Music Subscription for $3 as a digital download. Normally you’d pay $67 for 3-months of Tidal HiFi Family, with today’s discount saving you $64 or 96%. Our last mention of Tidal HiFi was $1 for three months, but that wasn’t for a family plan. Tidal gives its users something that most other streaming services just can’t: high-fidelity music. With your HiFi subscription, Tidal delivers up to Master quality audio. When you stream music, four different fidelity options are available: normal, High (320Kbps AAC), HiFi (1411Kbps or 16-bit 44.1kHz), or Master (Studio quality authenticated files from the mastering process). Learn more about Tidal here. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Don’t want to pay to stream? Well, those who have an Amazon Prime account automatically have access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music.

Instead of today’s lead deal, you could, however, opt for this SiriusXM bundle that we found. It’s available for $15, includes 3-months of streaming, and a free Amazon Echo Dot. While costing a bit more overall, you are arguably getting better value here, as the Echo Dot does more than just play music, as it can command your smart home, read audiobooks, and more.

More about Tidal:

TIDAL HiFi relies on FLAC (16bit / 44.1kHz), a more robust and crisp streaming format. The majority of streaming services simply offer Standard Definition through the use of MP3s or other compressed formats – where aspects of the original recording are removed to compress the file, compromising on quality. With a TIDAL HiFi subscription, you have the ability to stream over 60+ million losslessly compressed tracks. TIDAL Lossless content is 4.4 times the bitrate of the highest Standard Definition streams offered by other services, allowing you to hear the music in its purest form.

