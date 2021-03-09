Verizon’s accessory sale discounts Beats Studio3 to $200 ($150 off), more

Verizon is launching a new up to 45% off accessory sale today that’s headlined by the Beats Studio3 Wireless ANC Headphones at $199.99. Shipping is free across the board. Down from the usual $350 going rate that you’ll currently pay at Best Buy right now, today’s offer amounts to 43% in savings, matches our previous mention, and is one of the best discounts to date.

Beats Studio3 offers up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for those noisy times at home where you could use a hand to get some work done. There’s also the inclusion of Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Over 9,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable deals from Verizon:

Be sure to shop all of the price cuts in the sale right here before heading on over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more. Today’s roundup is headlined by this Seneo 15W Leather Qi Pad at $8 alongside a collection of other iPhone and Android essentials.

More on the Beats Studio3 Headphones:

Enjoy immersive listening with these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. The Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature filters ambient sounds to reduce distractions, and Fast Fuel technology delivers up to three hours of play with just 10 minutes of charging. The Apple W1 chip in these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones offers one-press pairing to iOS devices.

