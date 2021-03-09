Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 15W Leather Qi Pad $8 (53% off), more

MpowGlobal (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon currently offers the Seneo 7.5W Qi Charging Pad for $7.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $17, it just recently dropped to $11 with today’s offer slashing off another $3, saving you 53% overall, and marking a new all-time low. This compact Qi charging pad features an aluminum build alongside a leather surface to standout from other models on the market. It can dish out up to 15W of power to Android devices as well as 7.5W to iPhones, making it a great option to bring to the nightstand or elsewhere in your home to take advantage of wireless charging. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

This wireless charger provides fast wireless charging for all enabled wireless charging devices. The brand-new appearance, covered with a leather shell, is not easy to be scratched, and the wireless charger is not only beautiful but also has practical anti-slip properties. Please place the devices (phone or earbuds) on the center of wireless charger for the ultimate charging, which supports swift charging speed and avoids heat caused by misalignment. The diameter of the wireless charging pad is 10cm and the height is less than 1cm. suits working desks, wardrobes, tables, and even window sills. Charging with Case: The phone case does not need to be removed when charging, and the phone can be charged with a case within 4mm (0.16 inches).

