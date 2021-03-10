FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama launches 2-day Apple sale with up to $800 off Pro Display XDR, Mac Pro, much more

-
AppleAdorama
Shop now $800 off

Adorama is launching a 2-day Apple savings event today that’s taking as much as $800 off a selection of the latest Macs, previous-generation machines, accessories, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Apple 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR for $4,849. Down from its $4,999 going rate, you’re saving $150 here with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen over the past six months.

Pro Display XDR delivers a high-end 32-inch 6K panel for elevating your Mac workstation. Alongside its sleek design with minimal bezels, there’s also Thunderbolt 3 connectivity that delivers 96W of power passthrough alongside three additional USB-C slots for some extra I/O expansion. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the other discounts in the 2-day Adorama sale right here. You’ll be able to score upwards of $800 in savings on Mac Pro configurations, alongside discounts on the latest M1 machines from Apple. That’s alongside rare discounts on accessories like the Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR and much more while the limited-time sale lasts.

Then head over to our Apple guide for all of the best discounts available today. This morning already saw a pair of official MagSafe and Lightning charging cables go on sale from $16 alongside the second-best price of the year on AirPods Pro at $190.

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR features:

The Apple 32″ Pro Display XDR 16:9 Retina 6K HDR IPS Display is built with a 32″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel featuring a 6016 by 3384 6K resolution with Retina display technology that produces crisp, vivid images. As somewhat of a one-size-fits-all solution, the Pro Display XDR is well suited for multitasking and its 6K resolution with a 32″ viewing area is plenty to work with. For photo and design-focused users, it’s a large canvas that lets you fit all your content, tools, and anything else you’d like, on one screen.

