AirPods Pro deliver ANC, spatial audio, more at second-best price this year of $190

Woot currently offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $249, you’re saving $59 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price this year.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet and are equipped with active noise cancelling alongside the true wireless connectivity that many have come to know and love. That’s on top of IPX4 water-resistance to ensure they can tag along through workouts, as well as up to 24-hours of playback with the charging case and support for spatial audio. Even with rumors that a second-generation pair are on the way, today’s offer is a compelling time to take the high-end earbuds for a spin. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $125, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

We’re still also tracking a notable price cut on Beats Studio3 at $150 off alongside all of the other offers in this Verizon accessory sale. But for those who’d prefer to skip the Apple route, don’t forget that Sony’s popular XM3 ANC buds have returned to $178 alongside this pair of Klipsch’s waterproof T5 II Sport earbuds at $179.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

