FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AirPods Pro deliver ANC, spatial audio, more at second-best price this year of $190

-
AppleHeadphoneswoot
Reg. $249 $190

Woot currently offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $249, you’re saving $59 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price this year.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet and are equipped with active noise cancelling alongside the true wireless connectivity that many have come to know and love. That’s on top of IPX4 water-resistance to ensure they can tag along through workouts, as well as up to 24-hours of playback with the charging case and support for spatial audio. Even with rumors that a second-generation pair are on the way, today’s offer is a compelling time to take the high-end earbuds for a spin. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $125, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

We’re still also tracking a notable price cut on Beats Studio3 at $150 off alongside all of the other offers in this Verizon accessory sale. But for those who’d prefer to skip the Apple route, don’t forget that Sony’s popular XM3 ANC buds have returned to $178 alongside this pair of Klipsch’s waterproof T5 II Sport earbuds at $179.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save 50% on Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireles...
Ninja’s refurb 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven is $84...
Adorama launches 2-day Apple sale with up to $800 off P...
Apple’s MagSafe Charger returns to all-time low a...
Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controlle...
Verizon’s accessory sale discounts Beats Studio3 ...
Apple discounts selection of classic movies to just $5,...
Klipsch’s waterproof T5 II Sport Earbuds return t...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Tested: Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro enters as a true AirPods Pro competitor

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $100+

Save 50% on Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds with 15-hr. battery life at $50

$50 Learn More
Review

Hands-on with Marshall’s first true wireless earbuds: Mode II was worth the wait

Buy now Learn More

Levi’s Friends and Family Event cuts 30% off sitewide + free shipping

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Thinkladder, Geofency, MarginNote 2 Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $90

Save up to $90 on WD easystore USB 3.0 hard drives: 16TB $260, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40, Captain Toad $30, AC Valhalla $28, more

$40 Learn More
Save $100

Home Depot takes up to $100 off Jackery’s latest power stations, outdoor tools, more

Shop now Learn More