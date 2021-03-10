FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s MagSafe Charger returns to all-time low at $34, other official cables from $16

Amazon currently offers Apple’s new MagSafe Charger for $34 shipped. Down from $39, today’s offer is still one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen on the recently-released iPhone 12 accessory and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger from Apple is certainly worth bringing into your kit. Delivering a magnetic design that will snap onto the back of your iPhone 12, it provides up to 15W of power without having to plug in a cable. Head below for more.

For those who still want to rely on a more traditional charging setup, Amazon is also discounting Apple’s official Lightning to USB-C cable down to $16.13. Normally fetching $19, you’re saving 15% with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since September. This 1-meter cable allows you to take advantage of USB-C PD charging speeds with iPhone 12 and more while carrying the official Apple seal of approval.

Speaking of Lightning cables, we just took a hands-on look at Anker’s Powerline III Flow offering, which delivers a premium, soft-touch finish on top of MFi certification. But if you’re ready to hop on the MagSafe train, be sure to check out this ongoing price cut on elago’s MS2 stand for iPhone 12 at $22, as well as everything else in our smartphone accessories guide.

Apple MagSafe Charger features: 

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

