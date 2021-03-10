These HP Chromebooks run Android apps and are priced as low as $200 (Up to $60 off)

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 14-inch 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB (14-db0020nr) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This affordable Chromebook costs considerably less than MacBooks and many other competitors while still providing an easy way to browse the web and more. Not only can you take full advantage of Chrome OS, you’ll also be able to run Android apps thanks to built-in support for the Google Play Store. With up to 9.25-hour battery life, many users will be able to power through an entire workday without needing a charge. I/O options include 3.5mm audio, USB-A, Type-C, and microSD. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Chromebook discount that’s $60 off.

We’ve also spotted the HP Chromebook X360 12-inch Touchscreen 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB (12b-ca0010nr) for $289.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and comes within $10 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. The feature set of this Chromebook largely resembles what you’ll find in the deal above, but a built-in touchscreen takes things a step further. This provides an entirely different way to interact with it, allowing this unit to function similarly to a tablet whenever the need or desire arises. A 360-degree hinge allows the display to fold all the way around. USB-A and Type-C ports can be found along the side of this Chromebook. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The Chromebook deals are far from over. We’ve uncovered several others over the last few days that are certainly worth a quick peek. Examples include up to $100 off Lenovo units, more HP-branded Chromebooks priced from $211, and even Acer has thrown its hat into the ring with $41 off Spin 311. Bookmark our dedicated Chromebook guide to see the latest price drops at the click of a button.

HP Chromebook 14-inch features:

Power to work and play all day: all the power you need to stay productive and entertained on a seamless Chrome experience

Daily dose of entertainment: immerse yourself in Dual speakers and audio by B&O play, and easily share your screen with a flexible hinge that allows up to 180-degree rotation

Display: 14.0-Inch diagonal HD SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit Display

