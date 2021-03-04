Acer’s touchscreen Chromebook Spin 311 sees $41 discount to $229

Walmart offers the Acer 11-inch Chromebook Spin 311 for $229 shipped. Down from its $270 going rate that you’ll pay at Amazon right now, you’re saving $41 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for one of the best discounts to date. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 delivers a 2-in-1 design backed by a 360-degree folding hinge and 11-inch touchscreen display. All-day battery life clocks in at 15-hours and is complemented by 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and USB-C connectivity. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the featured Chromebook by picking up this highly-rated 11-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class, having a sleeve like this is a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between typing sessions and the like.

Yesterday saw Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet fall to a new Amazon low at $231, which amounts to $68 in savings. But that’s alongside all of the other offers in our Chromebook guide today. Alongside this collection of ASUS Chromebook Flip models that are still on sale at $80 off, you can also score this more affordable ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen offering at $100 off.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 features:

The stylish Chromebook Spin 311 easily transforms into anything you need it to be, thanks to its flexible 360° hinge that lets you rotate it to any angle to create a notebook, stand-up display, tent or tablet-style device. This immensely versatility folds into any situation, allowing you to take it anywhere and use it everywhere! Weighing in at just 2.21lbs., it’s ultra-light and easily transported in a backpack or bag.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!