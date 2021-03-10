Home Depot takes up to $100 off Jackery’s latest power stations, outdoor tools, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $100 off a selection of portable power stations and outdoor tools from top brands. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the Jackery Explorer 550 Portable Power Station at $469. Down from its $549 going rate you’d pay at B&H right now, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, marks one of the very first price cuts to date, and is a new all-time low.

Jackery’s Explorer 550 arrives with a 550 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, as well as a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. On top of the ability to be refueled by a solar panel, this power station is a notable addition to your camping or tailgating kit. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the other discounts today right here. You’ll find several other versions of Jackery’s latest portable power stations on sale, as well as outdoor tools to get your lawn in order once spring rolls around. And with upwards of $100 in savings across all of today’s markdowns, now is a perfect time to score some new gear.

Then head on over to our home goods guide for even more ways to save. This morning saw Ninja’s refurbished 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven go on sale for $116, which is joined by this offer on EGO’s Power+ 56V cordless leaf blower at an Amazon low of $159.

Jackery Explorer 550 Power Station features:

Jackery was founded in Silicon Valley in 2012. With state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing expertise, Jackery launched the first Lithium Portable Power Station in 2015. As an industry leader in portable power, Jackery specialized in providing outdoor green power solutions for explorers. Jackery Explorer 550 is the classical model of Jackery power stations, with 550Wh capacity, 500W rated power (1000W surge power), and multiple output charge/recharge ports. Its portable and compact design with weight 13.8lbs only, carry-friendly with an easy-carry handle.

