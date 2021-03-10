Ninja’s refurb 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven is $84 off today at $116 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja SP100 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven with Convection for $115.99 in refurbished condition with free delivery for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200, like it still fetches at Walmart, today’s offer is about $84 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This model doesn’t have the dehydration function like the SP101 does, but that one currently sells for $210 at Amazon. However, you’re still looking at quite a capable countertop cooker with the ability to air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, and toast. It has a 1800-watt heating system and is large enough to get up to 13-inch pizzas in there, or about 4-pounds of air fried food. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

If it’s just a basic toaster oven you’re after, there are more affordable options out there. The Black+Decker Extra Wide Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven carries solid 4+ star ratings from over 2,800 Amazon customers and comes in at just over $70. This one will provide similar functionality, including the built-in air frying for nearly $50 less. It doesn’t look quite as modern, nor does it carry as many preset cooking presets, but it will save some cash and get the job done.

More on the Ninja 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven:

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast—all in one appliance—and when you’re done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store.

