Official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases are up to 50% off at Amazon from $18

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphone cases headlined by the S20+ Leather Back Cover at $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $42, today’s offer is good for a 53% price cut, beats our previous mention by $8, and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Comprised of genuine leather, this official Samsung Galaxy S20+ case covers your handset in a premium finish complete with raised edges along the front to keep the screen scratch-free when laid on a table. Alongside adding a bit of class to your S20+, it also brings some additional grip into the mix, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other official Samsung Galaxy cases:

For other ways to elevate your Galaxy handset, be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide. This morning’s roundup is headlined by a 20W USB-C charger at $8 and joined by a collection of other deals from $6. Plus, you’ll want to dive into all of the iPhone and Android essentials included in this Anker sale starting at $11.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Leather Back Cover features:

Made of genuine leather. Slimmer depth for easy-to-hold, comfortable grip. To install, align bottom edge of phone within the bottom edges of case; Push phone into case making sure all four corners snap into place securely. US Version: Comes with Quick Start Guide, and 1 Year Product Warranty (information on the retail package)

