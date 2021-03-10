Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia 1 II Smartphones returns to all-time low at $100 off

B&H currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,098 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $1 more. Usually fetching $1,198, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the all-time low. Sony’s Xperia 1 II smartphone is centered around a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display and geared towards photographers with its triple camera system, ZEISS optics, and Photography Pro features. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 3.5mm jack. Plus, Android 11 support just rolled out so you can enjoy the latest OS, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 180 customers. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings from the lead deal to protect the Sony Xperia 1 II with this well-reviewed Spigen Rugged Armor Case for $13 at Amazon. Alongside being shock absorbent thanks to a carbon fiber design, this flexible case also adds some extra grip onto the handset and sports a raised lip around the front to help keep the screen scratch-free, as well. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Don’t forget we’re also still tracking the more affordable Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone on sale as well right now. Dropping in price to a new all-time low, you can score the handset at $50 off to enjoy its 6.1-inch OLED HDR display and similar build quality to the lead deal.

Sony Xperia 1 II features:

Sony digital camera engineers have imbued the Sony Xperia 1 II 256GB Smartphone with high-end imaging technology and optics similar to what one might find on their flagship a9 mirrorless cameras. At its core are a large 1/1.7″ Exmor RS sensor and BIONZ X image processor optimized for mobile that will help enable professional-grade photography features. The larger pixels of the sensor draw in more light for brilliant image quality that’s processed quickly. With the addition of ZEISS optics sporting a ZEISS T* coating, photos are sharp and clear with minimal reflections. This technology is incorporated into triple 12MP rear cameras capable of 16mm, 24mm, & 70mm focal lengths.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!