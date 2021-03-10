FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $90 on WD easystore USB 3.0 hard drives: 16TB $260, more from $60

-
Save $90 From $60

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the WD easystore 16TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $259.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally fetching $350, today’s offer amounts to $90 in savings, is one of the first price cuts on this capacity, and marks a new all-time low. Ideal for expanding your backup server, NAS, or media setup, WD’s 14TB hard drive sports a desktop form-factor with a refreshed design. It packs USB 3.0 connectivity for pairing with your Mac, and the same enterprise-level drives on the inside that we’ve seen from the easystore lineup in the past. Rated 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $60.

Other notable WD hard drive deals:

Those in the market for some more rugged offerings can currently score G-Technology’s ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drives on sale. With as much as 24% in savings to be had across multiple capacities, prices start at $70. But then be sure to go check out all of the price cuts live in our Mac accessories guide, as well.

WD easystore 16TB Hard Drive features:

Find a reliable storage solution for large files with this WD easystore external desktop hard drive. The USB 3.0 interface and backward-compatibility with USB 2.0 offer broad connectivity, while the automatic backup solution reduces the risk of data loss. This WD easystore external desktop hard drive features a 14TB capacity to provide ample space for videos and photos.

