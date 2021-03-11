Amazon’s 1-day internal NVMe M.2 SSD sale has 500GB and 1TB models starting from $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SK hynix (97% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering 20% off its internal solid state drives. You can score the 1TB SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 Internal SSD for $107.99 shipped. Originally $225 or so, it usually fetches closer to $135 and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. With read and write speeds of up to 3500MB/s and 3200MB/s, this model is “up to 6 times faster than traditional SATA SSDs.” A great little upgrade for an aging laptop or something along those lines, this is a solid option for “storing games, photos, videos, and other files.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For something more affordable, take a look at the 500GB SK hynix model on sale today at Amazon. This NVMe Gen3 M.2 internal SSD is now listed at $59.99 shipped, down from the usual $75 or so. The specs on this model, outside of the capacity, are essentially the same as today’s lead deal along with the 4+ star ratings. For comparison’s sake, this is the same price as WD’s slightly slower 500GB NVMe Internal SSD.

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box deals right here. But while we are talking storage deals, be sure to check out these ongoing offers on SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger and G-Technology’s ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drives from $70.

More on the SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 SSD:

The M.2 SSD 1TB / 500GB are produced and designed in-house. They are tested and validated through more than 1000h of HTOL (high-temperature operating life tests) with an MTBF that reaches 1. 5 million hours, up to 750 TBW. 5-year warranty is also guaranteed through our ultimate protection plan.

More Power: The SK hynix SSD was designed for those of you who are searching for a reliable and durable solid state drive that will take your computer to the next level. With breakthrough read and write speeds of up to 3500MB/s and 3200MB/s respectively, this NVMe PCIe SSD features a speed up to 6 times faster than traditional SATA SSDs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!