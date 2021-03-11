FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 22% on Twelve South’s AirFly audio adapters: Pro $47, more from $39

-
22% off From $39

Amazon is currently discounting several Twelve South AirFly audio adapters headlined by the Pro model at $46.74 shipped. Down form its $55 going rate, today’s offer comes within $4 of our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen since January. AirFly Pro allows you to pair two sets of headphones to anything with a standard AUX port. Twelve South’s accessory touts 16-hour battery life alongside USB-C charging. So whether you plan to get some co-op Switch action going with headphones on or want to wirelessly stream audio through a car’s stereo, this is a notable accessory to have in your kit. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Twelve South AirFly Duo at $38.99. Down from its usual $50 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best price since November and comes within $3 of the all-time low. AirFly Duo arrives with 20-hour battery life and similar dual headphone connectivity, though it lacks the audio output noted above. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Last week saw the launch of the new HoverBar Duo iPad Stand from Twelve South which debuts with a versatile 2-in-1 design. That’s on top of these ongoing Twelve South BookBook discounts including its new iPhone 12 leather case at $58, alongside all of the other gear for your handset in our smartphone accessories guide.

Twelve South AirFly Pro features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don’t have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight.

