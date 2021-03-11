FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s new TV show sale discounts complete series from $30

After dropping a classic $5 movie sale earlier in the week, Apple is back today to discount a collection of complete TV show box sets. With everything from fan-favorite dramas to classic comedies, you’ll be able to add entire series to your library from $30 courtesy of iTunes. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple discounts complete TV show box sets

Apple is now discounting a selection of complete TV series starting at $30. With highlights like Mad Men, Gilmore Girls, 2 Broke Girls, and more, there’s something for everyone in today’s sale. These are also some of the best prices to date and a great chance to load up your library of content to start binging a new series.

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off a sale earlier in the week that’s discounting a selection of classic movies to just $5. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

