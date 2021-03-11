FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Frigidaire’s 1.1-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Upright Freezer hits $150 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Frigidaire 1.1-cubic foot Stainless Steel Upright Freezer for $149.99 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and marks the first Amazon price drop we’ve tracked. This premium freezer provides a nice-looking way to keep cool treats nearby. That is thanks to a stainless steel shell that could give your space a more high-end feel. It features a built-in thermostat that can be tweaked until you find the ideal temperature for the goodies you like to keep on hand. Inside you’ll find three wire shelves and everything is illuminated using LED lighting. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of Amazon shoppers.

While it’s hard to undercut the pricing above, it is possible when willing to forego a stainless steel exterior. Coollife’s $135 Upright Freezer is a prime example of this, but it does trade in a premium look for something much more basic. If that’s alright with you, then perhaps it’ll be a better fit for your specific setup.

Today’s deal is only the beginning when it comes to all of the home goods-related deals we’ve come across lately. Examples include this 4-quart air fryer for $30, a mid-century leather sofa for $353, and Starbucks ground coffee at up to 35% off. Swing by the full list of deals here to and maybe bookmark it for an always up-to-date list of what’s turned up.

Frigidaire Stainless Steel Upright Freezer features:

  • 1.1 Cu. Ft. Capacity, ideal for a garage, a basement or a dorm
  • Easily monitor the temperature with the interior Thermostat
  • Organize and store your favorite foods with 3 wire shelves and a bright LED lighting

