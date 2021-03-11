FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated air fryer is now one of the most affordable 4-quarts out there at $30 (50% off)


Reg. $60 $30

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 4.2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $60, this Best Buy exclusive is now $30 or 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Features here include a 1500-watt heating system ready to provide that golden crispy texture with little to no oil in order to help keep the family healthy. The adjustable temperature settings (175- to 400-degrees) are a nice touch that allow for a plethora of recipes while the matte black finish and stainless steel accent will fit in nicely with most home decor. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,260 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

The only things in the air fryer category on Amazon for under $30 are accessories, cookbooks (here’s our roundup of the most anticipated cookbooks of 2021), and replacement parts. Needless to say, today’s lead deal is easily among the most affordable options out there right now., undercutting the usually rock-bottom Chefman TurboFry at half the size. 

On top of this ongoing deal on COSORI’s smart Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven, you’ll find even more notable kitchenware deals in our home goods guide.  Those include cast iron Cuisinart casserole dishes that sit alongside offers on TACKLIFE’s Mini Tabletop Fire Pit, the pet-ready Roomba 960 Robot Vac, today’s Amazon Gold Box Contigo sale, and much more. 

More on the Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1500 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. Large 3.6 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and homemade guilt free donuts. Adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F, integrated 60 minute auto shutoff timer with audible tone and indicator lights.

