Never run out of 9V batteries again: This 4-pack of USB rechargeables is just $17

-
Amazon
$4 each $17

Delipow Battery Store (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of USB Rechargeable 9V Lithium-Ion Batteries for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code 52SXB8UX at checkout. Coming in at 51% off, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The thing is, 9V batteries are rarely used these days. But, when you need one, nothing else will suffice. This 4-pack will deliver the same 9V performance you’re accustomed to, but also delivers the ability to recharge via microUSB, meaning you’ll never have to throw them out. This can help reduce waste, as well as cut down on trips to the store when you need that random 9V. Rated 4/5 stars.

For remotes and the like, check out Amazon Basics’ 4-pack of rechargeable AA batteries. These are used far more often than 9V’s and are something that everyone should have around the house. You’ll only pay $12.50 for this 4-pack, saving you a few bucks from today’s lead deal if you’re not in need of 9V batteries right now.

Don’t forget to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup, where today we’re featuring a portable power station that can recharge your MacBook at $79. After that, we have a guide where the rest of our energy-saving tips and tricks land, including the latest deals like four solar-powered LED spotlights at just $5 each, the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter at $442, and much more.

More about Delipow’s USB 9V Batteries:

  • Pack: 4*650 mAh 9V lithium USB rechargeable battery+2 USB Cable; Charged by micro USB, when Output Current>1.0A, only need 1.5H charge in full
  • Durable and eco-friendly; 1 Pcs =800 Dry cell; perfectly replace disposable batteries, 9V Alkaline batteries/ carbon zinc Battery
  • Designed by intelligent lithium chip tech, over-charge Protection, overheated protection, over-volt protection, Voltage: 6V-8.4V

