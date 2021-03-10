Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter drops to $442 ahead of spring at $158 off

Amazon currently offers the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter for $441.74 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $600 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $158 in savings, marks the third-best price to date, and is the lowest we’ve seen since November. Segway Ninebot ES2 delivers a 15MPH max speed alongside 15-miles of range, making it a great option for just cruising around the neighborhood or quick trips to a local shop. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down. And with spring weather right around the corner, now is the perfect time to get in the electric scooter game. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

Update 3/10 @ 5:1 PM: Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot Electric Go-Kart Kit for $599.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $200 from its normal rate, this comes within $1 of the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those in the market for a more affordable way to get in the EV game will want to consider the Razor E Prime Air Electric Scooter for $299 at Amazon. This alternative not only lets you pocket some extra savings by skipping on the Segway branding and design, but will score you a scooter that can hit top speeds of 15MPH. Or if you’re shopping for an EV for the kids, the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter is a great option to consider with its 10MPH top speed and $230 price tag.

Segway Ninebot ES2 features:

Cruise around town on this Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter. The powerful motor lets you ride at up to 15mph, and the built-in battery lasts for up to 15 miles per charge. This Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter has a one-click folding design that collapses easily and takes up minimal storage space.

