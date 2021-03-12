This 4K action camera kit will capture summer adventures on a budget: $62.50 (Save 22%)

AKASO-Store (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Brave 4 4K Action Camera Kit for $62.39 shipped. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Brave 4 is ready to capture up to 4K video and 20-megapixel still images. It’s a solution that’ll dodge the the high cost of a GoPro while still offering up a solution that’s still ready to withstand tumbles, water submersion, and more. The viewing angle can be tweaked within a range of 70- to 170-degrees and a built-in gyroscope aims to stabilize everything captured. Two 1050mAh batteries are included alongside quite a few accessories. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Put today’s savings to work when grabbing Luxebell’s expansive accessories kit at $20. You’ll get everything from a chest and head mount straps to a selfie stick, tripod, and the list goes on. This kit is fully compatible with the camera above, and more than 6,400 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.5/5 star rating.
Yet another way to tap into outdoor adventures is with Holy Stone’s 4K drone at $290. And for those times when interesting things find you first, why not outfit your car with Amazon’s #1 best-selling 4K dash cam at $44 off? Finally, if you think there’s a good chance you’ll want to record endeavors in dimly-lit spaces, don’t miss out on the discount we spotted on two 3,000-lumen tactical headlamps at $7.50 each.
AKASO Brave 4 4K Action Camera Kit features:
- Featuring 4K/24fps, 2K/30fps and 1080P/60FPS video resolution and 20MP photos, AKASO Brave 4 action camera enables you to take incredible photos and ultra HD videos, clearly recording the beauty and wonders in life!
- Adjust the view angle of this action camera according to your needs between 170°, 140°, 110°, and 70°. Built in smart gyroscope for anti-shaking and image stabilization to make your video much more smooth.
