This 4K action camera kit will capture summer adventures on a budget: $62.50 (Save 22%)

AKASO-Store (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Brave 4 4K Action Camera Kit for $62.39 shipped. That’s $17 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Brave 4 is ready to capture up to 4K video and 20-megapixel still images. It’s a solution that’ll dodge the the high cost of a GoPro while still offering up a solution that’s still ready to withstand tumbles, water submersion, and more. The viewing angle can be tweaked within a range of 70- to 170-degrees and a built-in gyroscope aims to stabilize everything captured. Two 1050mAh batteries are included alongside quite a few accessories. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when grabbing Luxebell’s expansive accessories kit at $20. You’ll get everything from a chest and head mount straps to a selfie stick, tripod, and the list goes on. This kit is fully compatible with the camera above, and more than 6,400 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.5/5 star rating.

Yet another way to tap into outdoor adventures is with Holy Stone’s 4K drone at $290. And for those times when interesting things find you first, why not outfit your car with Amazon’s #1 best-selling 4K dash cam at $44 off? Finally, if you think there’s a good chance you’ll want to record endeavors in dimly-lit spaces, don’t miss out on the discount we spotted on two 3,000-lumen tactical headlamps at $7.50 each.

AKASO Brave 4 4K Action Camera Kit features:

Featuring 4K/24fps, 2K/30fps and 1080P/60FPS video resolution and 20MP photos, AKASO Brave 4 action camera enables you to take incredible photos and ultra HD videos, clearly recording the beauty and wonders in life!

Adjust the view angle of this action camera according to your needs between 170°, 140°, 110°, and 70°. Built in smart gyroscope for anti-shaking and image stabilization to make your video much more smooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!