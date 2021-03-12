Take to the skies and record 4K stabilized footage with Holy Stone’s $290 drone

Holy Stone (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HS720E 4K Camera Drone for $289.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $50 from its normal going rate, on Black Friday we saw it fall to $280 and the best we’ve tracked is $260, making today’s deal the third-lowest that we’ve seen. This drone has a built-in 4K camera that offers electronic image stabilization so your recorded footage comes out buttery smooth. It can fly up to 56-minutes on a single charge and is great for beginners and experts alike. You’ll even find premium features like auto return home and follow-me modes available to use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s deal stores its recordings on an internal microSD card, so be sure you have one capable of capturing 4K footage on hand. This 128GB model from Samsung on Amazon is just $20, delivering ample storage in a compact form-factor. It also includes an adapter so you can slip the microSD card into a full-sized SD slot on your computer or USB-C to SD adapter.

Capture spring and summer memories with the Google Pixel 4a 5G. It’s down to a new all-time low at $446 and delivers a great camera experience, allowing you to record 4K video and take 16MP wide or 12.2MP standard photos.

More about the Holy Stone 4K Camera Drone:

4K EIS Anti-Shake Camera with Sony Sensor: The EIS (Electric Image Stabilization) technology reduces video blurring; Sony Sensor is equipped with advanced image-capture technologies for superior image quality than others; 4k(3840 x 2160) camera catches much more details; Videos can be recorded with 1080p@60fps or 4K@30fps; The remote controlled 90°adjustable angle broadens your view; besides, 5GHz FPV transmission guarantees longer (1640 Feet) and smooth image transmission.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!