FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixelbook Go drops to new Amazon lows at up to $150 off

-
AmazonGoogleChromebook
Save $150 From $799

Amazon is currently offering Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB at $799 shipped. Down from its $849 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and a new all-time low at Amazon in the process. You’ll also be able to save up to $150 on higher-end configurations. Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch touchscreen display. Depending on which model you pick up, the package comes powered by an i5 or i7 processor, has a 1080p or 4K panel, and is backed by as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Plus, two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity alongside a 3.5mm port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 customers and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our review. Head below for more.

If the elevated performance from the i5 or i7 models above aren’t worth the higher-end price tags, consider going with the entry-level M3 Pixelbook Go 64GB at $649 instead. This offering arrives with much of the same features as noted above, just with less power under the hood and a lower amount of onboard storage.

Otherwise, our Chromebook guide is certainly worth a look for some even more affordable models. We’re currently seeing a series of 14-inch HP models on sale from $211, which drop to some of the best prices yet at $50 off.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Pixelbook Go is the Chromebook that goes anywhere, then keeps going. It’s barely 2 pounds and just 13mm thin. So whether you’re collaborating on a Google Doc in a cafe, catching up on emails during a flight, or watching movies while on vacation, you can do more on the go. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Google

Chromebook

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalon...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $7 (...
Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 2...
All-time lows return on elago’s new MagSafe Charging ...
Bring Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Air Fryer co...
Save $70 on Keurig’s K-Elite Pod Coffee Maker wit...
Save 49% on this highly-rated Alexa-enabled essential o...
Outfit your iPhone 11/Pro/Max with official Apple cases...
Show More Comments

Related

$400 off

Samsung’s 13.3-inch QLED Galaxy Book Ion falls to Amazon low at $400 off

$799 Learn More
Reg. $130

NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalone console at $101.50 (Reg. $130)

$101.50 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger $7 (Save 48%), more

From $7 Learn More
60% off

Crocs Pre-Spring Sale takes up to 60% off all sale styles + extra $15-$20 off your purchase

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Towaga, Escapists 2, Legacy 3, Worms, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s latest weekend movie sale has Spider-Man, Harry Potter, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: The Outer Worlds $20, FIFA 21 $20, BioShock Collection $25, more

$20 Learn More
Save 22%

All-time lows return on elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays from $21 (Save 22%)

From $21 Learn More