Google Pixelbook Go drops to new Amazon lows at up to $150 off

Amazon is currently offering Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB at $799 shipped. Down from its $849 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and a new all-time low at Amazon in the process. You’ll also be able to save up to $150 on higher-end configurations. Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch touchscreen display. Depending on which model you pick up, the package comes powered by an i5 or i7 processor, has a 1080p or 4K panel, and is backed by as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Plus, two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity alongside a 3.5mm port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 customers and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our review. Head below for more.

If the elevated performance from the i5 or i7 models above aren’t worth the higher-end price tags, consider going with the entry-level M3 Pixelbook Go 64GB at $649 instead. This offering arrives with much of the same features as noted above, just with less power under the hood and a lower amount of onboard storage.

Otherwise, our Chromebook guide is certainly worth a look for some even more affordable models. We’re currently seeing a series of 14-inch HP models on sale from $211, which drop to some of the best prices yet at $50 off.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Pixelbook Go is the Chromebook that goes anywhere, then keeps going. It’s barely 2 pounds and just 13mm thin. So whether you’re collaborating on a Google Doc in a cafe, catching up on emails during a flight, or watching movies while on vacation, you can do more on the go. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

