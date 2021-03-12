Score four LIFX Day and Dusk HomeKit Bulbs for $78 (Save 22%), more from $25

Amazon currently offers a 4-pack of LIFX A19 Mini Day and Dusk HomeKit LED Bulbs for $78 shipped. Down from the usual $100 going rate, you’re saving 22% with today’s offer marking the best discount we’ve seen in well over a year. LIFX’s A19 Mini Day and Dusk bulbs elevate your space with support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant alongside a hub-less design that connects right to your Wi-Fi. And living up to the Day and Dusk naming scheme, these bulbs provide a range of more natural lighting temperatures on top of the dimming features. Over 6,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If your setup doesn’t call for four bulbs, Amazon is also discounting a single one of the LIFX A19 Mini Day and Dusk lights to $24.99. Down from $30, you’re not getting the same value as the featured deal, but will make out for less while enjoying all of the same features. But if you can live without the more natural illumination, going with the LIFX Mini White Bulb at $19 delivers similar HomeKit lighting for even less.

Otherwise, give our smart home guide a look for even more ways to grow your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup without having to do the unthinkable and pay full price. These Anker eufy smart locks can still be picked up from $110 alongside this ongoing ecobee3 lite smart thermostat deal at $120. But then don’t forget the check out the new Airthings View Plus air quality monitor.

LIFX Day and Dusk Bulb features:

LIFX mini day & dusk is the perfect “everywhere” Wi-Fi enabled LED light for your morning, day and evening hub required. LIFX mini day & dusk works with leading voice and smart home platforms and is energy star Compliant.

