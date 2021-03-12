FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hot Wheels and Nintendo unwrap Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway, pre-order now

An exciting new Hot Wheels release has landed at Amazon. It’s the latest addition to Mattel’s Hot Wheels Mario Kart series and it sure looks like fun for kids and collectors alike. Without many details in the Amazon listing, specifications for the new Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway are a bit limited, but a lot can be deduced from the images shared. For starters, text on several marketing photos call out that both Mario and King Boo karts are bundled with the track. It also appears that the layout can transform from straight to curved to shake things up a bit. Continue reading to learn more.

All-new Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway now up for grabs

It doesn’t matter who your favorite character is, the new Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway is ready to put each racer to the test. From Tanooki Mario and Peach to Yoshi, Shy Guy, and Donkey Kong, Hot Wheels has you covered and lets up to five racers go head-to-head.

The unit is powered by three AAA batteries. While unclear exactly how this energy is used, some energy looks like it will go to Lakitu’s traffic light at the start and what appears to be a placement marker at the finish. As mentioned earlier, details are limited with no official listing yet on either the Mattel or Hot Wheels website.

Pricing and availability

While the upcoming Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway can be pre-ordered now at Amazon, the kit is not slated for official release until May 29. Cost is set at $119.99, and unsurprisingly, Amazon is a pre-order price guarantee that will ensure you will be charged the lowest price offered “between the time you placed your order and the end of the day of the release date.” Best of all, you won’t be charged until it ships.

9to5Toys’ Take

Like many folks out there, I have a load of fond memories playing with Hot Wheels toys as a child. The same can be said for the Mario Kart video game series, arguably making this a fantastic release that will strike several nostalgic chords.

While I have a love/hate relationship with several Rainbow Road courses in Mario Kart, the difficulty of these tracks is what tends to make each one of them memorable for me. Even if I perform well, there’s a good chance that one of my friends or family members is struggling, which inevitably leads to a bit of laughter.

