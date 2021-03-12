FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Note20/Ultra drop to all-time lows from $600 (Up to $500 off)

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $799.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $1,300, today’s offer is $500 in savings, $300 below the competing Amazon price cut, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low tracked just once before.

Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Even with the new Galaxy S21 series having been released, this is still a compelling phone for those who want the extra screen real estate and more thorough S Pen integration. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 3,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Woot is discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for $599.99. Down from its original $1,000 price tag, today’s offer is $200 under the current going rate at Amazon and one of the best prices to date. Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 arrives with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that packs built-in S Pen support as well as 128GB of onboard storage. Then around back, you’ll find a triple-camera system to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,200 customers. 

For those after the latest and greatest from Samsung, the Galaxy S21+ has just dropped to a new all-time low at $220 off alongside all of the other price cuts in our Android guide. Then be sure to check out all of the best app and game deals right here.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

