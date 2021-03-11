Samsung Galaxy S21+ falls to new all-time low at $220 off

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB Android Smartphone for $779.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,000 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $220 in savings, is $20 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. As one of Samsung’s latest handsets, the new Galaxy S21+ arrives with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display alongside 5G connectivity and all-day battery life. Around back there’s a triple-sensor 64MP camera array that’s complemented by 8K video recording, Space Zoom, and 128GB of onboard storage. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

With plenty of savings left over from the lead deal today, pick up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case and add some extra protection into the mix on your new Galaxy S21+ at $14. This cover wraps your handset in a slim design that has an anti-slip pattern etched into the back for extra grip. It also comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 225 customers so far.

For those in need of a more budget-friendly Samsung smartphone fix, this morning saw the brand’s Galaxy S20 FE handset drop in price by $100. Then be sure to check out all of the best app and game deals right here before heading over to our Android guide. There you’ll find ongoing discounts on Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia 1 II Smartphone at $100 off, as well as the popular Google Pixel 3a XL at $199.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ features:

Life is a series of moments. Why not make them beautiful? Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with multiple, cutting-edge ways to capture life exactly as it is, or turn it into a work of art. With a sleek, new design, hyperfast processing and a battery that won’t give out on you when you need it most, Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus smart phone lets you get creative, stay connected and do it all your way. We know your life moves fast, and there’s a fine line between what makes a moment ordinary and what makes it extraordinary.

