It is now time to collect all of the day’s best Android game and app deals into one convenient list. Our Android hardware deal hub is brimming with big-time price drops on a wide range of handsets and more right now, but we are also tracking some great deals on the app front as well. Highlights of today’s collection includes titles like the Double Dragon Trilogy, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Ys Chronicles, Notes, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a $100 price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android Smartphone that now sits alongside ongoing offers on Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia 1 II Smartphone and more. This morning also saw the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live drop 38% to a new all-time low at $105 as well. On the wearable side of things, we have some solid offers on Fossil models as well as up to $100 off Garmin solar-powered smartwatches. Then go dive into our ongoing Android TV offers and today’s smartphone accessories roundup for all of your charging and audio needs.

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Double Dragon Trilogy:

Enter Double Dragon Trilogy, a compilation specially optimized for mobiles and which includes all three installments of the beloved arcade series: Double Dragon, Double Dragon 2: The Revenge, and Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone. The first one begins with Billy and his brother Jimmy, two martial arts experts, in a mission to rescue Billy’s girlfriend, Marian, who’s been kidnapped by the Black Shadows Gang. All your favorite moves are here: punches, kicks, elbows, knees, head-butts and an assortment of not-exactly-street-legal weapons.

