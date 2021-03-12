Save $125 on TCL’s Fire TV 4K Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with Sub, now $75 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer for $74.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200, like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s offer is $125 or 63% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Not only does this model immediately up your audio quality compared to built-in options, it is the Fire TV Edition with integrated Fire TV 4K streaming for access to “tens of thousands of Alexa skills, channels, and apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video,” and much more. Along with the built-in subwoofer, the included voice remote allows you to bark orders at your new media setup and offers up three listening modes for movies, music, and news. Connectivity includes HDMI, optical audio, wireless Bluetooth, and USB. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the Fire TV integration isn’t important for you, take a look at the TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar for $49 shipped. It might not have a built-in sub, nor be as powerful overall, but it will certainly be an upgrade from your TV’s speakers and includes handy wireless Bluetooth audio streaming along with its 4+ star rating.

While we are talking home theater and TCL, you’ll want to go give our coverage of its latest gear a closer look. Earlier this year, the brand unleashed its new lineup of 8K Mini-LED TVs as well as its first 85-inch model, new audio gear, and more. Just be sure to check out the latest Polk React Soundbar, wireless speakers, and subwoofer as well. Then head over to our home theater and HDTV guides for even more including LG’s 2020 AirPlay2 55-inch OLED 4K Smart TV.

More on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar:

Fire TV edition – With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dopoundsy digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

Built-in subwoofer – Feel the power of deep, rich bass with woofer speakers

