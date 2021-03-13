FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SanDisk ibi dodges cloud fees and privately stores photos, now $40 (New low, Save 56%)

-
AmazonSanDiskStorage
56% off $40

Amazon is offering the SanDisk ibi 1TB Smart Photo Manager for $39.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If would prefer to sidestep cloud fees in favor of local storage, SanDisk ibi is here to save the day. It will privately hold photos and videos while also providing an easy way to share memories with family and friends. There’s 1TB of integrated internal storage which SanDisk touts as ready to hold “250,000+ photos or 100+ hours HD videos.” Plus, it could be a great plan for anyone who relies on unlimited Google Photos storage given the fact that it will be phased out soon. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to give yourself plenty of storage. For example, you can pair today’s purchase with Samsung FIT Plus 128GB Flash Drive at $17. This will help bolster overall storage and ensure you’re set for quite a while. Having used several Samsung flash drives over the years, I am happy to report no issues yet.

There’s no shortage of discounted ways to capture more photos and videos on our site. We just posted a 720p mini foldable drone for only $36, but there’s also several dash cam deals priced from $22.50. And for more tricky shots, this 4K action camera kit will only set you back $62.50.

SanDisk ibi Smart Photo Manager features:

  • Collect, organize, and privately share photos and videos with the people who matter most to you.
  • Collect all of your favorite photos and videos from your phone, computer, USB drives and popular cloud and social media accounts.
  • Find exactly what you’re looking for quickly using the simple-to-use app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

SanDisk

Storage

About the Author

Today’s monitor discounts kick off from $140: Ace...
Alienware’s custom-tuned gaming headset works wit...
Test your piloting skills with this 720p mini foldable ...
Timex’s hybrid Metropolitan+ Smartwatch plunges t...
Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 includes a 1002Wh ...
Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC table lamp sees first discoun...
Clean up road trip messes with GOOLOO’s handheld ...
New all-time lows on NERF blasters starting from $7: Ri...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $300

Save up to $300 on WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup starting at $250

From $250 Learn More
20% off

SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs up your iPhone from $80

From $80 Learn More
Reg. $700

Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE Android Smartphone at $600

$600 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $200 off, more

Learn More
Save $75

Today’s monitor discounts kick off from $140: Acer 24.5-inch 144Hz $230, Dell QHD $200, more

From $140 Learn More
26% off

Alienware’s custom-tuned gaming headset works with PC + Xbox, PS5, more at low of $74

$74 Learn More
Aerial views await

Test your piloting skills with this 720p mini foldable drone, now only $36 shipped

$36 Learn More
28% off

LG’s 120Hz 48-inch 4K OLED is built for next-gen with first discount to $1,080 (Refurb, Orig. $1,498)

$1,080 Learn More