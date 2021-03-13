SanDisk ibi dodges cloud fees and privately stores photos, now $40 (New low, Save 56%)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk ibi 1TB Smart Photo Manager for $39.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If would prefer to sidestep cloud fees in favor of local storage, SanDisk ibi is here to save the day. It will privately hold photos and videos while also providing an easy way to share memories with family and friends. There’s 1TB of integrated internal storage which SanDisk touts as ready to hold “250,000+ photos or 100+ hours HD videos.” Plus, it could be a great plan for anyone who relies on unlimited Google Photos storage given the fact that it will be phased out soon. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to give yourself plenty of storage. For example, you can pair today’s purchase with Samsung FIT Plus 128GB Flash Drive at $17. This will help bolster overall storage and ensure you’re set for quite a while. Having used several Samsung flash drives over the years, I am happy to report no issues yet.

There’s no shortage of discounted ways to capture more photos and videos on our site. We just posted a 720p mini foldable drone for only $36, but there’s also several dash cam deals priced from $22.50. And for more tricky shots, this 4K action camera kit will only set you back $62.50.

SanDisk ibi Smart Photo Manager features:

Collect, organize, and privately share photos and videos with the people who matter most to you.

Collect all of your favorite photos and videos from your phone, computer, USB drives and popular cloud and social media accounts.

Find exactly what you’re looking for quickly using the simple-to-use app.

