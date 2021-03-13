FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Test your piloting skills with this 720p mini foldable drone, now only $36 shipped

Xlens Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the SNAPTAIN A10 Mini Foldable 720p Drone for $36.11 shipped. That’s 28% off the typical rate there and comes within a mere $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. It’s hard to argue with the price of this drone. While it may not capture 1080p or better footage, 720p is suitable for getting your feet wet. This highly-affordable solution will let you see if flying drones is up your alley without having to spend an arm and a leg to get your foot in the door. Its bundled battery lasts about 7 minutes between charges. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Outfit your new drone with this spare parts accessory kit at $13. You’ll get four backup propellers, four propeller guards, and more. Having spent several hours flying a drone in the past, I can tell you first hand that it takes some getting used to. Having these accessories will ensure little to no downtime if you accidentally crash and break a propeller.

Want something that’s 4K-ready? If so, Holy Stone’s $290 offering is worth peeking at. Yesterday we came across this offer, and while not as affordable as the lead deal, it’s hard to argue with being able to capture 4K footage. And for when you’re on the road, capture 2.5K video with this rear-view mirror hybrid at $67.50. Not only is it a dash cam, but can also communicate with an included backup camera to easily show you precisely what is behind you.

SNAPTAIN A10 Mini Foldable 720p Drone features:

  • The mini foldable drone equipped with 720P HD Camera, which captures high-quality video and clear aerial photos. You can watch a live video in your smart phone for beautiful scenery by wifi real-time transmission.
  • Control your drone with simple voice commands like “take off”, “landing”, “left”, “right”, “forward”, “backward”. And gesture control allows you to pose to the camera to trigger phone taking and video recording.

