Ring’s latest video doorbells on sale from $85: Doorbell 3 Plus $170 (Save $60), more

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Ring Video Doorbells starting at $84.99. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $169.99 shipped. Down from the usual $230 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 26% price cut, beats our previous mention by $10, and is the best since December. Ring’s high-end Video Doorbell 3 Plus delivers a bevy of improved features from previous-generation models with added dual-band Wi-Fi support, increased battery life, a new, adjustable motion zone sensor. That’s on top of 1080p recording and added Pre-Roll feeds for getting a look at activity before motion is detected. Over 12,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Ring deals:

This morning saw a collection of Echo speaker and smart displays go on sale from $25 as part of this St. Patrick’s Day sale at Amazon. But then be sure Then be sure to swing by our smart home guide, which is also certainly worth a look considering you’ll find a collection of other deals for your new Alexa setup.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus features:

Monitor your front door from anywhere with the Video Doorbell 3 Plus (Satin Nickel) from Ring. This weather-resistant dual-band Wi-Fi doorbell captures 1920 x 1080 resolution video. It features a 160° field of view, night vision functionality, two-way audio with noise cancellation, adjustable motion detection, and pre-roll video previews to see what triggered a motion notification.

