Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 512GB returns to Amazon low at $70 off

-
$70 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 512GB for $829 shipped. Normally selling for $899, today’s offer saves you $70, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best to date overall. As Apple’s first desktop machine powered by its new M1 chip, the latest Mac mini features the same compact design as previous models, but with “up to 3x faster CPU performance and up to 6x better graphics.” On top of its 512GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, dual USB 3.0 slots, Wi-Fi 6, and Gigabit Ethernet to complete the package. Learn more in our launch coverage.

If you plan on using Mac mini at the desk, using a portion of your savings on this unique USB-C hub from Satechi is an easy recommendation. It arrives with a matching form-factor that’s meant to rest underneath the Mac while providing four USB 3.0 ports, SD card readers, and a USB-C input, as well.

You’ll find even more discounts in our Apple guide this weekend, as well. You can still score AirPods Pro at the second-best price this year of $190 alongside these official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $16. Not to mention, new 2021 lows on Apple Watch SE from $259.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

