Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro drops to new all-time low following $149 discount

-
$149 off $1,150

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,149.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from the usual $1,299 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low.

The latest MacBook Pro from Apple delivers its M1 chip complete with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You can count on its 13-inch Retina display alongside up to 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Apple’s TouchBar completes the package alongside its most recent Magic Keyboard iteration. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $24. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

And as always, our Apple guide is the place to be as we start off the week. You’ll find a collection of deals still live from the weekend, including Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 512GB at $70 off alongside ongoing price cuts on AirPods Pro and more.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

