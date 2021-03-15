At $4 each, these #1 best-selling IRWIN One-Handed Bar Clamps are 27% off

Amazon is offering four IRWIN QUICK-GRIP One-Handed Bar Clamps for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. These affordable clamps are bound to come in handy for woodworking and a wide variety of other project types. Each unit features non-marring grip pads to ensure scratches and scuffs aren’t left behind. Best of all, every clamp can evenly distribute 150 pounds of force. This #1 Amazon best-seller is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars.

Today’s savings almost entirely cover this 10-pack of multipurpose 3.5-inch spring clamps for $8. This will make for an excellent pairing as you’ll now have tons of ways to clamp almost any project. Well over 2,200 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a respectable 4.4/5 star rating.

Haven’t had your fill of tool-related deals yet? Fantastic, our handy home goods guide has you covered. Standout discounts include Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier at $50 off, an Amazon gold box that takes TACKLIFE tools as low as $10, and much more. And don’t forget that TAC Force’s Spring-Assisted Knife is under $8.

IRWIN QUICK-GRIP One-Handed Clamp features:

NON-MARRING PADS: Grip firmly and protect your workpiece from scratches and scuffs

QUICK-GRIP DESIGN: One-handed triggers release the clamps instantly

STURDY: Resin construction with hardened steel bars to prevent flexing and bending

140LBS of force: Keep your workpiece together and evenly distribute 150LBS. of force

EASY-TO-USE: Ideal for clamping smaller workpieces and working in confined areas

