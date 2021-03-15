Upgrade your DIY kit with up to 36% off TACKLIFE tools from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 36% off a selection of TACKLIFE tools starting at $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the TACKLIFE 20V Cordless Drill at $55.97. Down from its $80 going rate, you’re saving 30% and marking a new all-time low. This cordless drill is a must-have for kickstarting your tool kit or replacing an existing model that is beginning to show its age. Alongside the drill itself, you’ll receive a 20V battery and charger, as well as various bits and accessories to round out the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 230 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the other deals right here for other ways to expand your DIY arsenal. With as much as 36% in savings to be had, there are additional tools on sale including laser levels and jigsaws, as well as accessories and more. But be sure to act fast, as the discounts are only live through the end of the day.

Then give our home goods guide a look for even more ways to renovate the house. This morning saw a 1-day sale kick off on Moen shower heads, bathroom fixtures, and more. With as much as 20% off, you’ll find various discounts to elevate your bathroom starting at $4.

TACKLIFE 20V Cordless Drill features:

TACKLIFE PCD04B impact drill has 3 working modes: screwing, drilling and hammer drilling, the hammer function can greatly increase your work efficiency. With 310 in-lbs(35Nm) peak torque, the power drill can easily meet a wide range needs of drilling holes and driving screws on wood, metal and plastic.

